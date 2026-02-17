ZF Secures Major Electric Bus Axle Order from Indian OEM

ZF has secured a multi-year order from an Indian OEM for several thousand units of its AxTrax 2 LF electric portal axle, marking a significant push into India’s growing electric bus segment.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2026, with the axles set to power battery electric city buses for both domestic use and global export markets.

First showcased at Busworld 2023, the AxTrax 2 LF is designed specifically for low-floor electric buses. The system integrates propulsion, braking, and suspension into a compact layout, freeing up space for larger battery packs and improved passenger capacity.

ZF claims the new axle delivers up to 20% better energy efficiency compared to its predecessor. It features dual permanent magnet synchronous hairpin motors, paired with an 800V silicon carbide inverter and advanced oil cooling for enhanced performance and durability.

The setup produces up to 360kW of continuous power and a peak torque of 36,800Nm. It also enables a 25% gradeability for a 30-tonne articulated bus with a single driven axle, highlighting its capability in demanding urban conditions.

This order underlines ZF’s expanding footprint in electrified commercial mobility, particularly in high-growth markets like India.