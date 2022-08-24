Yezdi Roadster Gets Two New Colour Options

Yezdi Roadster is now being offered in two new colour options - Inferno Red and Glacial White. Previously, the motorcycle had five matte finished colours spread across dark and chrome themes. The new paint schemes are finished in gloss.

Both colourways will come with a gloss finish on the fuel tank and a lustrous Obsidian Black theme running across the motorcycle. The two new colours find themselves at the opposite ends of the passion spectrum but remain interlinked in a primordial, raw way to appeal to riders of different personalities.

The Yezdi Roadster in new colour options has been priced at Rs 2,01,142 (ex-showroom). With their gloss finish, they should be able to freshen things up and attract more buyers.

Powering the Yezdi Roadster is a 334 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 29.7 PS of peak power and 29 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by an assist and slipper clutch.

Some of the other features of the Yezdi Roadster include split seats, alloy wheels, digital speedometer, LED headlamp, LED indicators, dual disc brakes with ABS, and more.