Yamaha Revamps 125cc Hybrid Scooter Line-up with Smarter Tech & Fresh Colours

Yamaha has turned up the style and tech quotient in its 2025 125cc Hybrid scooter range, bringing a perfect blend of performance, connectivity, and eye-catching design to the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid.

The big highlight is the new ‘Enhanced Power Assist’ system – a smarter, performance-focused upgrade to Yamaha’s hybrid tech. Backed by a high-performance battery, it delivers stronger torque for punchier acceleration, whether you’re taking off from a stop, hauling a load, or climbing hills. Combined with Smart Motor Generator (SMG) for silent starts, Stop & Start System (SSS) for fuel savings, and Yamaha’s Blue Core Hybrid engine, these scooters promise both thrill and efficiency.

The premium Fascino S variant now gets a Colour TFT display with Turn-by-Turn navigation via the Y-Connect app, offering real-time directions, intersection alerts, and road names – all powered by Google Maps. Smartphone pairing ensures riders stay connected on the move.

Adding visual flair, the Fascino S is now offered in Matte Grey, while the Fascino 125 disc variant comes in Metallic Light Green, and the drum variant in Metallic White. The RayZR Street Rally rocks a Matte Grey Metallic, while the RayZR disc variant goes bold with Silver White Cocktail.

All models pack premium features like telescopic suspension, 21L under-seat storage, E20 fuel compatibility, and side-stand engine cut-off. The Fascino S and RayZR Street Rally also get LED DRLs and an Answer Back feature.

Prices start at ₹79,340 (ex-showroom, Delhi), making Yamaha’s refreshed hybrid scooters a tempting mix of tech, style, and urban practicality.