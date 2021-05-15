New Yamaha R7 Revealed via Leaked Images, Global Debut Next Week

The upcoming Yamaha R7 has been revealed via a bunch of leaked images. The new Japanese sportbike is scheduled to make its global debut next week.

Yamaha released a video earlier this month that hinted that a new R-series motorcycle is incoming. While no details regarding the model were revealed in the footage, speculations were quick to suggest that the upcoming model would be the highly anticipated Yamaha R7. Now, the Japanese company has launched a second video that gives us a glimpse of the motorcycle and confirms that it will be unveiled globally on 18 May 2021.

Also Read: 2021 Honda CBR600RR Launched in Malaysia

While the global debut of the new Yamaha R7 is scheduled for next week, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R rival has been revealed via a bunch of leaked images. The pictures tell us that the new R7 is indeed the Yamaha R6 successor. Even though it’s a new motorcycle, it does have the silhouette of the R6. Perhaps, the similarity ends right there. More can be said about that when the Yamaha R7 specs will be released.

Going by the images, we would say that the front look of the new Yamaha R7 might not be everyone’s cup of tea. The centrally located projector-type headlamp reminds us of the new Yamaha MT-07. On either side of the headlamp are LED DRLs along with what appears to be air ducts. The fairing is aerodynamically designed and has been kept neat with only the R7 logo.

In terms of equipment, we can see that the Yamaha R7 will have USD front forks and a rear monoshock for the suspension duties. The braking department will consist of twin rotors at the front and a single at the back. The motorcycle is likely to come equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster along with some key electronic rider aids such as traction control, rider modes, ABS, and more. As for the engine, most probably, it’d be a derivative of the 689cc, parallel-twin motor that powers the new MT-07, where it produces 73.4PS and 67Nm.

More details about the upcoming Yamaha R7 will be known on 18 May 2021. So keep checking this space to stay updated.

For more Yamaha news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.