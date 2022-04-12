Yamaha R15M World GP 60th Anniversary Edition Launched

To bring some excitement to the R15 fans, Yamaha has introduced a special edition of the motorcycle - the Yamaha R15M World GP 60th Anniversary Edition.

With the launch of this edition, the already desirable Yamaha R15M has got even more enticing with the iconic white and red ‘speed block’ colour scheme which includes the gold alloy wheels, Yamaha factory race-bike gold Tuning Fork emblems, black levers and special commemorative badging on the Fuel Tank.

The Yamaha R15M World GP 60th Anniversary Edition marks the company’s association with the premier series of motorcycle road racing since 1961. It offers a tribute to Yamaha’s passion for racing and honours the challenging spirit of Yamaha riders over the past 60 years. It stands as a reminder of Yamaha’s first-ever Grand Prix race along with the company’s commitment to take on challenges going forward.

Apart from the aesthetic changes, the Yamaha R15M World GP 60th Anniversary Edition shares the rest of the parts and features with the regular R15M. So it comes with traction control, quickshifter, USD front forks, fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, ABS and more.

To get home a brand-new Yamaha R15M World GP 60th Anniversary Edition, you will have to shell out INR 1.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).