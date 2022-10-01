Yamaha is Organising a Track Day For its Customers at BIC

Yamaha has announced that it is organising a track day event for its customers at BIC. It is a great opportunity for people to get a taste of track riding that too at an internationally recognised circuit which will host one of the MotoGP races in 2023.

Yamaha's track day is scheduled to take place on 9 Oct 2022. It is open for all Yamaha fans and customers with free entry. Customers owning the Yamaha YZF-R3, YZF-R15, MT-15, FZ range and the AEROX 155 can register online for the track ride experience for Rs. 2000.

Apart from the track ride, Yamaha is also organizing a bouquet of exciting activities like Drag Race, Gymkhana Ride and Slow Speed Balancing.

The Track Day event is one of the many platforms curated by Yamaha to establish its global image as an exciting brand with a strong racing heritage, giving the customers a sense of pride and belongingness.

Yamaha track day registration

Yamaha track day details