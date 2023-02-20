Yamaha Fascino & RayZR Scooters Updated for 2023 - What's New

Yamaha has introduced the refreshed, feature-packed, 2023 lineup of its 125cc scooter range including the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid.

The 2023 version of Yamaha’s 125 cc Hybrid scooter range is now equipped with E20 fuel-compliant engine that delivers the same signature Yamaha performance with significantly lower emissions. Furthermore, this new engine is now OBD2 compliant. It helps track data vital to the engine’s health and performance in real-time, which further helps elevate the user’s experience and reduce the amount of emissions produced by the scooters.

The entire 125 cc Hybrid scooter range is now powered by Yamaha’s revolutionary Bluetooth Enabled Y-Connect App (factory-fitted), delivering the utmost performance monitoring and control right to the palm of the rider. While setting a new standard for two-wheelers, the Yamaha Y-Connect App provides a host of convenient features, including Fuel Consumption Tracker, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Rider Ranking and more.

In addition to this, the 2023 range of Yamaha 125 Hybrid scooters are now available in outstanding color schemes aimed at enhancing excitement and style among the Indian consumers. The disc variant of Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid & Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid model will now be available in the all-new Dark Matt Blue color while the Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid will be available in two new attractive colors - Matte Black & Light Grey Vermillion. Also, the disc & drum variant of Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid gets sporty and stylish graphics in its existing colors - Matt Red, Metallic Black and Cyan Blue.