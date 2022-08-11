Yamaha Donates Rs 10 Lakh to Boost Environment Conservation

In line with its commitment to conserving the environment through clean and green operations, India Yamaha Motor donated Rs 10 lakhs to the Department of Forest, Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

To mark the initiative, Mr. Nepal Singh, Vice President, Manufacturing, India Yamaha Motor, and Mr. Sudesh Bhati, Union President, handed over a demand draft of Rs 10 lakhs to Mr. Pramod Srivastav, Divisional Forest Officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The donation was made to boost the district’s green initiatives and help the Forest Department preserve and expand the green cover by planting more trees.

India Yamaha Motor has two major plants in India, one of which is located in Surajpur, Gautam Budh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, while the other one is at Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu. The company has been taking similar initiatives in the past as well, to ensure social and environmental wellbeing in and around its area of operations. The company has also been closely working with the administration and the communities for their welfare, through donations and other initiatives in healthcare and education.

India Yamaha Motor is committed to conserving the environment and ensuring a clean and green future for the coming generations and has been introducing technologies like ‘Blue Core’ and ‘Hybrid’ system in their products, to promote fuel-efficient commuting in India.