Yamaha Blue Square - Pondicherry Gets Its First Store

The number of Yamaha Blue Square outlets continues to rise in the country. The two-wheeler giant has opened yet another premium outlet. This time it's is Pondicherry.
The new Yamaha Blue Square showroom in Pondicherry is the city's first such store. Launched under the banner of ‘Srinivasa Motors’, the outlet offers end-to-end sales, service and spare support. The concept-driven showroom covers 1720sq.ft. and embeds Yamaha's racing DNA of excitement, style & sportiness.
Yamaha Blue Square showrooms are designed to offer a sense of community, creating a space for customers to connect with the ethos of the brand. They carry forward Yamaha’s racing heritage through a visual and exhibitory outline seen on the exterior porticos of the outlet and a BLUE-themed interior.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said:
As a part of ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign,we are extremely happy to announce the launch of the 1stBlue Square showroom in Pondicherry as it is one of the most flourishing business hubs in Southern India. This makes it a very important market for Yamaha. The new Blue Square showroom will be a platform for every customer to attain a sense of belonging to Yamaha's rich heritage in international motorsports. This premium outlet will enable our customers to interact with the brand, acquire product information, and check out the range of Yamaha accessories and apparels, providing them with a unique buying and ownership experience.