Yamaha Blue Square - Pondicherry Gets Its First Store

The number of Yamaha Blue Square outlets continues to rise in the country. The two-wheeler giant has opened yet another premium outlet. This time it's is Pondicherry.

The new Yamaha Blue Square showroom in Pondicherry is the city's first such store. Launched under the banner of ‘Srinivasa Motors’, the outlet offers end-to-end sales, service and spare support. The concept-driven showroom covers 1720sq.ft. and embeds Yamaha's racing DNA of excitement, style & sportiness.

Yamaha Blue Square showrooms are designed to offer a sense of community, creating a space for customers to connect with the ethos of the brand. They carry forward Yamaha’s racing heritage through a visual and exhibitory outline seen on the exterior porticos of the outlet and a BLUE-themed interior.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said: