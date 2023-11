Yamaha Announces Exciting Offers For Diwali 2023

Yamaha Motor India announced special offers in lieu of Diwali festivities. The exclusive offers are currently applicable on Yamaha’s 150cc FZ model range and 125 FI Hybrid scooters.

Below are the offer details:

INR 5,000/- instant cashback on 150cc FZ-X

INR 3,000/- instant cashback on 150cc motorcycle models - FZS-V3 FI & FZS-V4 FI,

INR 3,000/- instant cashback on 125cc scooter models - Fascino 125 FI Hybrid & RayZR 125 FI Hybrid

Low down payment and attractive finance schemes

Yamaha’s current product portfolio includes YZF-R15 V4 (155cc), YZF-R15S V3 (155cc), MT-15 V2 (155cc); FZS-FI Version 4.0 (149cc), FZS-FI Version 3.0 (149cc), FZ-FI (149cc), FZ-X (149cc), and scooters like Aerox 155 (155cc), Fascino 125 FI Hybrid (125cc), Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid (125cc) and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 FI Hybrid (125cc).