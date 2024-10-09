World’s Biggest RC Truck: YouTuber Spends $5000 on Massive Build

In the world of radio-controlled (RC) vehicles, enthusiasts are always pushing the limits. But YouTuber Tomley RC has taken it to a whole new level by spending $5,000 to create the world’s biggest 10×10 RC truck. With a massive 70kg weight, 10-wheel drive, and a Mad Max-inspired design, this truck is a true beast in the RC community.

Tomley RC’s passion for RC trucks led him to embark on this ambitious project—building a Cross RC XX10 T-Rex, a model name that alone hints at its colossal nature. But constructing this monster truck wasn’t as straightforward as it sounds. Let’s take a deep dive into the challenges, the intricacies, and the ultimate outcome of this impressive build.

The Build Process: A Test of Patience and Skill

Building a radio-controlled vehicle, especially one as large and complex as Tomley’s 10×10 truck, isn’t a weekend hobby project. It requires a combination of mechanical expertise, patience, and a deep understanding of RC systems. This isn’t your average RC car—the truck he built is not only massive but also intricately detailed.

At its core, the Cross RC XX10 T-Rex comes as a kit, which includes the basic components: chassis, body parts, tires, and electronics. However, while some electronics are included, crucial elements like the ESC (Electronic Speed Controller) and radio gear are not. These components, particularly the ESC, play a pivotal role in controlling the vehicle, making it one of the most vital—and complex—parts of the build.

Tomley had to assemble all of these parts, ensuring that every aspect of the truck—from its motor and suspension to its steering and throttle systems—was functioning correctly. The challenge didn’t stop there; balancing the weight and making sure the vehicle operated smoothly required additional tweaks and customizations.

A 10-Wheel Drive Beast

One of the most striking features of Tomley’s RC truck is its 10×10 drivetrain. With 10 wheels providing power and traction, this truck is capable of handling rough terrain with ease, mimicking the capabilities of full-sized off-road vehicles. The complexity of wiring and assembling such a drivetrain required Tomley to think like a real-world engineer, ensuring that every wheel was in sync and responding to the control system.

The truck’s sheer size also adds to the challenge. Weighing around 70kg, this isn’t something you’d expect from a typical RC vehicle. Many dogs would be dwarfed by this beast! Watching it rumble across the ground, with all 10 wheels spinning in perfect unison, is a sight to behold—both for RC enthusiasts and casual viewers alike.

A Mad Max-Inspired Masterpiece

Tomley didn’t stop at just building the biggest RC truck—he gave it an aesthetic that would turn heads anywhere. With its rugged design and rotating model guns mounted on the back, the truck channels a Mad Max vibe. The guns don’t shoot, but their 360-degree rotation adds an extra level of coolness, making the truck look like it’s ready for a post-apocalyptic adventure.

The attention to detail in the truck’s design reflects Tomley’s dedication. The bodywork, painted in rugged shades, gives off a battle-hardened appearance, as if it’s fresh off a run through the desert wastelands. It’s clear that Tomley’s vision wasn’t just to build a big RC truck—it was to create a rolling piece of art.

The Setback and Triumph

While the truck’s build was a massive success, it didn’t come without its hiccups. Tomley encountered an issue with the ESC, the brain of the vehicle that controls its speed and power. Without it functioning properly, the truck wouldn’t run as smoothly as it should. However, after troubleshooting and fine-tuning the electronics, Tomley overcame the obstacle, completing his build.

The final product? A monstrous 10-wheel RC truck that stands as a testament to dedication, skill, and love for RC vehicles. Tomley RC’s journey in creating the world’s largest 10×10 RC truck not only demonstrates what’s possible in the RC world but also highlights the fun and challenges of tackling ambitious projects.

Conclusion: An RC Truck for the Ages

Tomley’s $5,000 investment and countless hours of labor paid off with the creation of the world’s biggest 10×10 RC truck. With a mix of engineering ingenuity, patience, and a clear vision, he has built a masterpiece that’s sure to inspire other RC enthusiasts to push their limits. Whether it’s the 70kg weight, the 10-wheel drive system, or the Mad Max-inspired design, this truck is more than just a toy—it’s a statement of what’s possible when passion meets creativity.

Source: Tomley RC on YouTube via Supercar Blondie