World-Renowned Bike Brand, Yamaha, is Celebrating its 67th Anniversary

Incorporated on 1st July 1955 (Japan), Yamaha Motor Company Ltd. today completes 67 years of journey packed with rich racing history, innovations, and a commitment to deliver exciting, stylish, and sporty products starting with its first production model, the YA-1.

The foundation day also called the "Yamaha Day" is celebrated across the globe with an aim to encourage Yamaha employees worldwide to gain a better understanding and affection towards the brand and ultimately manifest "The unique style of Yamaha" through products and services.

To commemorate this momentous milestone, Yamaha Motor India (YMI) Group celebrated the 67th anniversary of its parent company at YMI’s Corporate Office in Chennai, and its factory locations in Kanchipuram and Surajpur, by focusing on this year’s theme of ‘Ties in a New Age’.

‘Ties’ is one of the key principles that makes Yamaha a Kando Creating Company that is committed towards the betterment of society. It includes understanding the customer, coexistence, interaction with local communities and society, and living in harmony with the natural environment. Through this principle, Yamaha aims to connect people, societies, and the world by offering products that exceed their expectations.

On this occasion, several activities were conducted by Yamaha Motor India (YMI) Group to educate employees on the successful journey of the brand since 1955, its plans going forward, and consistent efforts to develop innovative technologies to meet the personal mobility requirements of the customers in future. Fun-filled activities and games were also hosted for Yamaha employees and their families at all the company locations. During the event, employees also shared memorable stories about their journey with Yamaha.

On the other hand, Yamaha Dealers across India celebrated Yamaha Day by inviting customers in their regions. The dealerships organized a cake-cutting ceremony for these customers and also gave them a brief insight into the company’s rich legacy and the popular products introduced since its inception.

The company also partnered with Child Rights and You (CRY), a Non-Government Organization, to conduct engagement activities in Delhi. On this auspicious day, customers who were part of the Blue Streaks Community rode down to NGOs in the respective cities on their Yamaha machines, to connect with 400 children from underserved communities. This engagement activity allowed the customers to spend some quality time to bond with these children and contribute towards their educational needs. Customers also wrote personalized messages, motivating the children to aim for a bright future.