Why Truck Drivers Can Only Drive a Certain Number of Hours

Every day and night, truck drivers move stuff all over the place. Food, clothes, toys, all kinds of things. If trucks didn’t carry these things back and forth, from suppliers across the country, then stores would run out fast, and people wouldn’t have what they needed.

Image by aleksandarlittlewolf on Freepik

But then, you should know that driving a truck isn’t like driving a car. Trucks are huge, super heavy, and you have to pay attention all the time. One small mistake and something bad could happen. That’s why drivers can’t just go whenever they want.

If the truck drivers drive too long without resting, they get really tired. And when you’re that tired, you make mistakes. That’s dangerous not just for the driver, but for everyone else on the road. So the government made rules about how long truckers can drive.

How Many Hours Can a Truck Driver Drive?

The most important rule is the 14-hour rule. This says that from the moment a driver starts working, they have 14 hours to finish their shift. That includes driving and everything else they have to do.

A truck driver can drive up to 11 hours during those 14 hours. But even if they haven’t driven 11 hours, they must stop when 14 hours are up. This gives them time for meals, loading, inspections, and small breaks.

So, for example, if a driver starts work at 6 a.m., they have to stop by 8 p.m., no matter what. They can’t just keep driving to finish the job. This keeps drivers from getting too tired and keeps everyone on the road safer.

Drivers also have to take at least a 30-minute break after eight hours of driving.

The Rules that Guide Driver Hours

These are the rules that guide and dictate the hours:

The 11-Hour Rule

The 11-hour rule is part of the 14-hour rule. It says that drivers can only drive for eleven hours in a single shift. They cannot drive for more than eight hours without taking a 30-minute break.

This prevents the most dangerous kind of fatigue, which happens when drivers try to push too long without stopping.

Even though a driver might only spend part of the day driving, the 14-hour rule makes sure that all work combined doesn’t go on too long. They also have to fuel up, load and unload the truck, check that everything is working, and sometimes even do paperwork. It all takes time. Drivers have to manage it all, and still make sure they follow the hours rules.

The 70-Hour and 60-Hour Rules

Truck drivers also have weekly limits. The 70-hour rule says drivers cannot work more than 70 hours in any eight days. There’s also the 60-hour rule, which is for drivers who don’t work every single day of the week.

Sometimes, drivers hit their limits. When that happens, they have to take a really long break, usually for 34 hours, before they can drive again. It sounds like a lot, but it’s to stop what’s called cumulative fatigue. That’s when you get worn out over several days of work, and it starts building up.

Exceptions to the Rules

There are a few exceptions, though. If the weather is really bad, or something unexpected happens, drivers can add a little extra time, maybe up to two hours, on top of the 11-hour driving limit. But that’s only for emergencies. They still have to follow the other rules, or it could get dangerous.

Some short-haul drivers don’t need to use logbooks if they stay within 150 air miles of their base.

There’s also a 16-hour exception if a driver starts and ends at the same location for at least five days in a row.

Even with exceptions, drivers still must rest enough and cannot drive continuously without sleep. These exceptions exist so drivers can handle real-world problems safely.

Key Takeaways