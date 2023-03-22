VW Taigun & Virtus Given Multiple New Features in India

Volkswagen India has announced feature enhancements on its India 2.0 cars – Taigun and Virtus.

Having received phenomenal response for the two products, the Brand has further increased its value proposition and accessibility by offering ‘Auto Headlights’, ‘Auto Coming/Leaving Home lights’ on the Highline variant of the 1.0l TSI Dynamic Line and the GT variant of the 1.5l TSI Performance Line of the Volkswagen Taigun.

Additionally, the Volkswagen Virtus now offers rear fog lamps across its variants, a safety feature that enhances the visibility of the vehicle on the road. Along with these new feature additions, all MY23 (model year 23) variants on the Taigun and Virtus carlines are RDE and E20 norms-compliant.

The updated versions of both the carlines will be available across the Volkswagen India network which comprises 159 sales touchpoints in 118 cities. In addition, all MY23 (model year 23) variants on these carlines are RDE and E20 norms-compliant. Pursuant to these developments and rising input costs, the Brand also announces a price hike of up to 2% across its product portfolio effective 1 April 2023.