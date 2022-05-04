VW Taigun Has Been Updated, Gets New Features in India

At Volkswagen India, product enhancements are part of the product lifecycle with the aim of offering the best package to our esteemed customers. Therefore, the brand has announced enhancements in their feature offerings on the Volkswagen Taigun.

The Volkswagen Taigun now offers the Engine Idle Start/Stop and Tire Pressure Deflation Warning as standard across all variants of both the performance line and the dynamic line. Owing to these upgrades, the Taigun now boasts of an improvement in fuel efficiency of upto 6% on the Dynamic Line (1.0l). The 1.0l manual variant now offers a fuel efficiency of 19.20 kmpl whereas the 1.0L automatic torque converter variants offer a 17.23 kmpl (ARAI).

Furthermore, the Performance Line now offers Wild Cherry Red décor inserts only on the Wild Cherry Red Exterior color whereas other exterior colors will have the Armur Grey glossy décor inserts.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen, our priority is to offer our customers a comprehensive and value for money proposition. With these product enhancements on the made in the Volkswagen Taigun, it will offer our customers added comfort, improved fuel efficiency and a heightened drive experience.”

The Volkswagen Taigun is available at Volkswagen’s 152 sales touchpoints across India. For the tech-savvy customers, they can also view the carline through our 360-degree visualizer on the Volkswagen India website along with checking for car availability and booking the car online.