New VW Tiguan Earns 5-Star Euro NCAP Safety Rating

The new VW Tiguan has received the highest safety rating of five stars from Euro NCAP, the European consumer protection program. This accolade cements the third generation of this best-selling Volkswagen model as one of the safest vehicles in its class, especially excelling in child occupant protection—a critical factor for its family-friendly appeal, having sold over 7.6 million units globally.

Comprehensive Safety Assessment

Tested in categories including Adult Occupant Protection, Child Occupant Protection, Vulnerable Road Users, and Safety Assist, the Tiguan's five-star rating reflects its superior impact protection and robust accident prevention technologies. Euro NCAP's stringent 2023 criteria, including child presence detection, were met by the new Tiguan.

Enhanced Safety Features

Standard safety features in the Tiguan include side airbags for outer rear seats, an exit warning system that alerts occupants to approaching road users, and numerous driver assistance technologies:

Oncoming Vehicle Braking

Driver Attention Monitor

Front and Rear Airbags (including deactivation options for front passenger)

Rear Traffic Alert and Exit Warning System

Hill Start Assist and Park Distance Control

i-Size Child Seat Compatibility

Front Cross Traffic Assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking

Emergency Call Service and Rear View Camera System

Lane Keeping and Lane Change Assist Systems

Dynamic Road Sign Display and Car2X Warning System

These features ensure that the Tiguan remains a top choice for safety-conscious families.