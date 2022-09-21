VW Cars in India to Get Expensive From Next Month

VW cars in India will become expensive from next month. The company has announced that it is going to hike the prices of its products.

VW India will increase the prices by up to 2% across its entire product portfolio. The revised prices will be effective from 1 Oct 2022. The German auto maker has said that it has taken this step due to the rising input costs.

In other news, VW India has started exporting the Made-in-India Virtus. The first shipment of 3000 cars has being recently sent to Mexico from the port of Mumbai.

With this move, the Group marks another significant milestone in its INDIA 2.0 journey as the Virtus joins the Volkswagen Taigun, which was the first in a range of vehicles built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, to be exported from India.