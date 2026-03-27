Volvo Wins AJAC Award for Multi-Adaptive Safety Belt Tech

27/03/2026 - 16:10 | Volvo,   | IAB Team

Volvo Cars has been awarded the Best Safety Innovation honour by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) for its advanced multi-adaptive safety belt system.

Volvo Cars Ajac Best Safety Innovation Award

Debuting on the Volvo EX60 in 2026, the new technology takes seatbelt safety to the next level. It uses real-time sensor data to adjust belt load settings based on crash severity and individual occupant profiles, enhancing protection in a wide range of scenarios.

Unlike traditional systems, Volvo’s setup works in sync with airbags, occupant detection, and driver assistance features, creating a more integrated safety ecosystem. The system is also future-ready, with over-the-air updates enabling continuous improvements over time.

ALSO READ: Volvo EX30 Cargo Debuts as Electric Van for Fleet Buyers

The AJAC Innovation Awards recognise breakthrough automotive technologies, with winners selected by a panel of industry journalists.

With this award-winning tech, Volvo continues to push boundaries in safety—staying true to its long-standing reputation as a leader in automotive protection.

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