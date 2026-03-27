Volvo Wins AJAC Award for Multi-Adaptive Safety Belt Tech

Volvo Cars has been awarded the Best Safety Innovation honour by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) for its advanced multi-adaptive safety belt system.

Debuting on the Volvo EX60 in 2026, the new technology takes seatbelt safety to the next level. It uses real-time sensor data to adjust belt load settings based on crash severity and individual occupant profiles, enhancing protection in a wide range of scenarios.

Unlike traditional systems, Volvo’s setup works in sync with airbags, occupant detection, and driver assistance features, creating a more integrated safety ecosystem. The system is also future-ready, with over-the-air updates enabling continuous improvements over time.

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The AJAC Innovation Awards recognise breakthrough automotive technologies, with winners selected by a panel of industry journalists.

With this award-winning tech, Volvo continues to push boundaries in safety—staying true to its long-standing reputation as a leader in automotive protection.