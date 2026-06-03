Fiat Previews Grizzly Duo to Revive Family SUV Game

Fiat is gearing up to re-enter the family mobility space with two new C-segment offerings—the Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback. Built on a shared global platform, the duo takes two distinct approaches to the same brief and is set to launch across Europe, the Middle East and Africa in the second half of 2026, with Latin America also in the plan.

The standard Grizzly leans into practicality. With upright proportions and a focus on maximising cabin height, it’s designed as a versatile family SUV that can handle both city runs and longer journeys with ease.

In contrast, the Grizzly Fastback brings a more lifestyle-oriented twist. Its sleeker roofline and extended cargo layout aim to attract buyers looking for a more stylish, coupe-like alternative without sacrificing usability.

Despite their differing silhouettes, both models measure under 4.5 metres, keeping them compact enough for urban environments. Fiat will offer a wide range of powertrains, spanning petrol to fully electric options, ensuring broader appeal across markets.

Visually, the pair will feature distinctive LED lighting signatures, while the focus remains firmly on interior space and boot capacity—key factors Fiat believes will define their success in this competitive segment.