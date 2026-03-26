Volvo EX30 Cargo Debuts as Electric Van for Fleet Buyers

Volvo Cars has introduced the Volvo EX30 Cargo in the UK, transforming its compact electric SUV into a practical, business-focused van.

Based on the EX30, this car-derived EV ditches the rear seats in favour of a flat load floor and access panel, unlocking 1,000 litres of cargo space and a payload capacity of 390 kg. A bulkhead separates the cabin from the load area, while wider-opening rear doors, modified side panels, and an integrated cargo work light boost usability for daily operations.

Aimed squarely at fleet and commercial buyers, the EX30 Cargo is available exclusively through Volvo’s fleet sales channels, with pricing starting at £36,010. It also marks Volvo’s first dedicated commercial vehicle offering in the UK market.

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Buyers can choose from multiple powertrain options, ranging from the P3 (150 hp) to the more potent P8 all-wheel-drive setup delivering up to 428 hp. The newly introduced P3 extended-range version offers up to 300 miles of driving range, making it suitable for urban as well as longer-distance duties.

Two trims—Core and Plus—are available, alongside a rugged Cross Country variant that adds increased ground clearance for tougher conditions.