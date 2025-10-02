Volvo Hits One Million Plug-In Hybrids on the Road

Volvo Cars has reached a major milestone in its electrification journey, delivering its one millionth plug-in hybrid (PHEV) in September 2025. This landmark reflects the Swedish automaker’s ongoing transition toward a fully electrified lineup, with PHEVs playing a crucial role in its growth strategy.

Plug-in hybrids now account for 23% of Volvo’s global sales in the first half of 2025, up from just 46,000 units in 2019 to over 177,000 in 2024. Strong demand for the XC60 and XC90 PHEVs has been central to this surge, particularly in key markets such as Europe, the US, and China. The XC60 has been the best-selling PHEV in Europe in 2024 and has led the global premium PHEV segment for the past three years, continuing its dominance into 2025.

Volvo’s PHEVs are designed for everyday practicality, with data showing drivers often operate them like fully electric vehicles—covering around half of their trips on electric power alone, especially in urban settings. The automaker’s commitment to electrification is further demonstrated by the launch of the XC70 SUV, Volvo’s first long-range plug-in hybrid offering over 200 km of electric range under CLTC testing.

Having pioneered PHEVs for over a decade—starting with the diesel V60 PHEV in 2012—Volvo remains the only legacy premium brand to offer PHEV variants across its full model range. Today, it provides plug-in hybrid options on five models, alongside six fully electric cars, giving customers a broad spectrum of premium electrified choices.

With one million PHEVs on the road, Volvo continues to strengthen its position as a leader in sustainable mobility, offering vehicles that combine premium performance, versatility, and reduced emissions, making electrification accessible without compromise.