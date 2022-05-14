Volkswagen Virtus Exclusive Previews Start in India

Volkswagen has kicked off the pan India previews of its striking, exhilarating, German-engineered, new global sedan - the Virtus. The previews will be held simultaneously across all 152 Volkswagen dealerships in India from 14 May to 08 June 2022. The Volkswagen Virtus is the second product from the brand, under the India 2.0 project, which will be launched in the Indian market on 9th June 2022. The initiative takes the brand a step closer towards completing the India 2.0 Project.

Through the pan India previews, customers will get an exclusive opportunity to experience the Virtus before its market launch in the region. Along with the carline, customers will also get to witness a unique Volkswagen experience across all the dealerships in India with its new brand design language that is more vibrant, modern, inviting, digitally connected and humane; digitalized solutions that enhance accessibility and convenience.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said:

At Volkswagen, we have been waiting for this moment to bring the thrill of the New Virtus to our customers. I am excited to kick start the Virtus pan India previews across all Volkswagen touchpoints in India. This initiative will provideour existing and potential customers with an exclusive opportunity to experience our new global sedan before its market launch. All of us at Volkswagen are looking forward to the previews and are confident that our latest product offering, that is best in its class, will receive a positive response and reinvigorate the premium midsize sedan segment in India. It is time for our customers to say hello Goosebumps.

The Volkswagen Virtus will be available in vibrant and exciting exterior colors such as the Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, Curcuma Yellow, Candy White and Rising Blue.