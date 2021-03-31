Volkswagen T-Roc Re-Launched in India; Costlier By INR 1.36 Lakh

The Volkswagen T-Roc turned out to be runaway success for the German carmaker in India. The last batch of the VW T-Roc came to India as a full import and was priced at INR 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Volkswagen soon sold out all 1,000 units of the T-Roc that were allotted for India in just about six months time. Volkswagen has now reintroduced the T-Roc in India for a price of INR 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom). It remains to be seen if this lot will also be limited by 1,000 units like the first batch, or Volkswagen brings a few more units given the great demand for the SUV.

The second batch commands a premium of INR 1.36 lakh over the first batch. Volkswagen has commenced bookings for the 2021 T-ROC for a token amount of INR 50,000. The deliveries are set to begin from May. Apart from the increase in price, the T-Roc remains absolutely unchanged in terms of style, interior and features and what's under its hood. The second batch will continue to come to our shores as full imports. However, given that the T-Roc has been received fairly well in our market, VW could be looking at locally assembled at a later stage.

The T-Roc will continue to be offered in a single fully-loaded trim in India. It thus continues to be powered by a sole petrol engine which is a 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol engine. This motor is tuned to produce 147 bhp and 250 Nm. It solely comes mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The engine also comes with cylinder deactivation tech that shuts down two cylinders under light load for fuel efficiency. The T-Roc can do the 0-100 kph run in just 8.4 seconds and flat out, can achieve a top speed of 205 kph.

The Volkswagen T-Roc is built on the MQB-AO platform, but this is not the heavily localized MQB-A0-IN platform that underpins the Taigun SUV. The T-Roc has been so appealing to Indian buyers because of its superior build quality, great driving dynamics, and very stylish looks. Although Volkswagen likes to call the T-Roc an SUV, frankly, its compact dimensions and styling make it more of a crossover. The taut proportions, clean and strong lines, funky detailing and more funky color options make it look more premium than its size would suggest.

The T-Roc comes very well loaded with features. Some of the highlights include LED DRLs, projector lens headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, dual-tone alloy wheels, leather upholstery, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, Virtual Cockpit, heated seats and much more. However, it surprisingly misses out on essentials such as powered driver’s seat and cruise control. For its price, the Volkswagen T-Roc competes against the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and the Jeep Compass.

