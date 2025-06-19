Volkswagen Plots 400bhp ID 2 R with In-Wheel Motor Tech

Volkswagen is gearing up to launch a high-performance ID 2 R, a four-wheel-drive electric hot hatch that could push 400bhp—and introduce in-wheel motor technology for the first time in a production VW.

Positioned above the upcoming ID 2 GTI, the ID 2 R is being developed by VW’s R division as a showcase for lightweight, high-output EV performance. The radical drivetrain combines the GTI’s front-mounted motor with two hub motors at the rear, allowing for torque vectoring and all-wheel drive without sacrificing interior space.

This setup could rival the likes of the Renault 5 Turbo 3E, offering hyper-hatch performance in a compact, affordable package. Volkswagen is targeting enhanced agility and weight-saving over traditional dual-motor systems, using predictive torque distribution and advanced drive modes for sharp handling.

Though still under consideration, the ID 2 R would debut after the standard ID 2 hatch (due in 2026) and its crossover sibling in 2027. Insiders suggest VW may also explore a more conventional dual-motor alternative on the MEB Plus platform if required.

Expect bespoke styling, tuned chassis, and R-specific cabin elements—possibly making the ID 2 R a spiritual successor to the Polo R WRC. More importantly, this tech could pave the way for compact AWD EVs across VW’s lineup without compromising boot space or platform versatility, opening doors to future electric crossovers and even the next-gen electric Golf.

Source