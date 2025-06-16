VW Golf GTI Edition 50 Sets Nürburgring Record Ahead of Debut

Volkswagen has unveiled the new Golf GTI Edition 50, an exclusive model commemorating 50 years of the iconic hot hatch, and it's already made waves. Ahead of its official debut at the Nürburgring 24-hour race on June 20, 2025, the Edition 50 has set a blistering lap time at the Nordschleife — 7:46.13 minutes, making it the fastest road-legal VW ever on the legendary track.

Behind the wheel was seasoned racer Benny Leuchter, who piloted the near-production test car in challenging weather. Notably, this lap includes the full official timing section. A comparable lap, excluding the start/finish straight like older records, clocks in at 7:41.27.

This feat surpasses Leuchter’s own previous records — a 7:49.21 in the front-wheel-drive Golf GTI Clubsport S (2016), and 7:47.31 in the AWD Golf R "20 Years" edition (2022). What makes the new record special is that the Edition 50 remains front-wheel drive, showcasing its superior chassis tuning and powertrain refinement.

Market launch is slated for 2026, but until then, the Edition 50 is listed under “Pre-Series Models” on Nürburgring’s leaderboard.