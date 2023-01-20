Volkswagen Opens New Sales & Service Touchpoint in Bhubaneswar

Volkswagen inaugurates a new sales and service touchpoint in the city of Bhubaneshwar. Under the guidance of Mr. Charchit Mishra, Director, OSL Group the sales touchpoint is located at Pahal whereas the service touchpoint in Bhanpur, Cuttack.

With the introduction of Volkswagen sales and service touchpoints in Bhubaneshwar, the Brand presents its world-class German-engineered products and services for aspirational Indian customers. The 6-car display area in the showroom will host India’s safest SUVW – the Taigun, striking & exhilarating Virtus and the global best-seller by Volkswagen, the Tiguan. The 2S facility provides a range of after-sales service through its expansive 19-bay workshop that is operated by skilled and trained technicians.

Speaking on the inauguration of Volkswagen Bhubaneshwar, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are elated to inaugurate a new sales and service touchpoint in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. With the inauguration, we are introducing our young German-engineered product portfolio, enabling our aspirational customers to choose from a safe, fun-to-drive and strong built mobility solutions. With this touchpoint, we are committed towards offering world-class German-engineered products & services and an outstanding experience to our customers in this region.”

Commenting on the inauguration of the new dealership Mr. Charchit Mishra, Director, OSL Group & Dealer Partner, Volkswagen Bhubaneshwar, said, “We are extremely delighted to partner with Volkswagen India in the State of Odisha. With the inauguration of this new facility, we intend to make the brand more accessible by offering globally renowned Volkswagen products and customer experience in Bhubaneshwar.”

With the inauguration of Volkswagen Bhubaneshwar, the network strength increases to 159 sales and 126 service touchpoints present across 119 cities in India.