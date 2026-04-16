Volkswagen ID.3 Neo Debuts with 630km Range and New Tech

Volkswagen has taken the wraps off the ID.3 Neo, a thoroughly updated version of its electric hatchback, with pre-sales kicking off on 16 April 2026 across Germany and Europe.

The Neo adopts Volkswagen’s new “Pure Positive” design language, bringing a cleaner and more modern exterior, while the cabin gets a noticeable upgrade with better materials and a reworked layout. Powertrain efficiency has also improved, with the top-spec version delivering up to 630km of WLTP range.

Buyers can choose from three trims and three powertrain options, with outputs ranging from 125kW to 170kW. Battery options include 50kWh, 58kWh and 79kWh packs. The largest battery supports DC fast charging at up to 183kW, while the smaller units max out at 105kW.

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Inside, the ID.3 Neo features a new Innovision infotainment system with a 12.9-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. Volkswagen has also added redesigned controls, a new multifunction steering wheel and improved cabin quality.

On the tech front, optional features include Connected Travel Assist with traffic light recognition, one-pedal driving, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality capable of powering external devices at up to 3.6kW.