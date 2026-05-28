Toyota Hilux Gets Major Update for Japan

Toyota has rolled out a comprehensively updated Hilux in Japan, bringing fresh tech and improved durability to its iconic pickup. Prices start at JP¥4.98 million for the Z grade, going up to JP¥5.5 million for the more rugged Z Adventure variant.

Built at Toyota’s Ban Pho plant in Thailand, the new Hilux sticks to its proven ladder-frame IMV platform but gets notable structural upgrades. Thicker frame side rails and 36 additional spot welds in the floor enhance rigidity, promising better toughness — something Hilux buyers swear by.

Under the hood sits the familiar 2.8-litre 1GD-FTV diesel engine paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox. A part-time 4WD system comes standard, along with Multi-Terrain Select and Multi-Terrain Monitor, making it as capable off-road as ever.

Dimension-wise, the pickup measures 5,325 mm in length, 1,885 mm in width and 1,865 mm in height, with a payload capacity of up to 500 kg. While the core remains rugged, Toyota has injected a dose of modernity. There’s now electric power steering, an electronic parking brake, a large 12.3-inch infotainment display and a connected Data Communication Module enabling over-the-air updates.

With this update, Toyota has ensured the Hilux stays true to its roots while packing enough tech to keep it relevant in a rapidly evolving automotive landscape.