Volkswagen Builds 1 Millionth Atlas SUV, Confirms 2027 Model Launch

Volkswagen of America has hit a major milestone, rolling out the one-millionth unit of the Atlas family from its Chattanooga, Tennessee plant. The achievement marks nearly a decade of local production for the Atlas and its coupe-styled sibling, the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport.

Production of the Atlas began in 2016, with the Cross Sport joining the line-up in 2019. Today, the duo ranks among Volkswagen’s best-selling models in the US, with over 100,000 units sold in 2025 alone. In fact, nearly one in three Volkswagen vehicles sold in the country is an Atlas or Cross Sport, with the production mix standing at roughly 74% Atlas and 26% Cross Sport.

The Chattanooga facility, which employs close to 4,000 workers, plays a crucial role in Volkswagen’s North American strategy. The brand also exports the Atlas to select global markets, reinforcing its broader appeal.

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Alongside the milestone, Volkswagen confirmed that the all-new 2027 Atlas will arrive at US dealerships this autumn, with the next-generation Cross Sport to follow soon after. First revealed at the New York International Auto Show, the upcoming Atlas promises a bolder design, updated tech, and more premium features—while retaining its core strengths of space and versatility.