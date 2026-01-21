VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 Secure 5-Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

VinFast has achieved a major safety milestone in India, with its VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs earning the highest 5-star rating from Bharat NCAP. The results underline VinFast’s engineering focus on occupant protection and its commitment to meeting India’s increasingly stringent vehicle safety standards.

In Bharat NCAP testing, both models scored five stars in Adult and Child Occupant Protection. The VF 6 recorded 27.13 out of 32 points for Adult Occupant Protection and 44.41 out of 49 points for Child Occupant Protection. The VF 7 performed even stronger, scoring 28.54/32 in AOP and 45.25/49 in COP, highlighting robust protection for families.

Crash test performance further reinforced these results. In frontal impact tests, both the VF 6 and VF 7 achieved maximum scores for head, neck and upper leg protection for the driver and front passenger. Side impact tests also returned full marks for both adult and child occupant safety. In pole side impact testing, head injury values were recorded well below Bharat NCAP’s critical threshold, indicating effective protection in severe crash scenarios.

Built on a dedicated EV platform, the VF 6 and VF 7 are equipped with seven airbags as standard, along with advanced driver assistance features depending on variant. These include Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Lane Change Assist, Emergency Lane Keeping Assist, Front and Rear Autonomous Emergency Braking and Blind Spot Detection.

Assembled at VinFast’s Tamil Nadu facility, the VF 6 and VF 7 are positioned as premium electric SUVs that combine safety, technology and everyday usability. The 5-star Bharat NCAP rating further strengthens VinFast’s growing presence in the Indian EV space.