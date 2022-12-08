Vespa Introduces Four New Vibrant Colours of Vespa SXL

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, the 100% subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and maker of the iconic Vespa and sporty Aprilia range of scooters, has announced the launch of four new vibrant colours for the Vespa SXL variants. These new colours are Midnight Desert, Tuscany Sunset, Jade Streak and Sunny Escapade.

A new limited edition Vespa SXL Sport in the new colours of Midnight Desert, Tuscany Sunset and Sunny Escapade is being introduced and the Vespa SXL Racing 60s will flaunt a new colour Jade Streak in addition to the existing White. The standard Vespa SXL models will now be available in two more new colours Midnight Desert and Tuscany Sunset.

Speaking on the new colour launch, Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., said: