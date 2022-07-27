Valmet Automotive Gets a Contract to Manufacture Mercedes-AMG GT

Valmet Automotive has signed a contract with Mercedes-Benz Group AG to manufacture the Mercedes-AMG GT sports car. The plant will be manufacturing the 4-door version of the AMG GT, both as ICE and hybrid versions. The start of production is scheduled for the second half of 2023 at the Uusikaupunki car plant.

Valmet Automotive has already started AMG GT-related manufacturing engineering. As part of the project, the paint shop process will be revised to allow several special coatings. The body shop will be amended and a dedicated assembly line for the AMG sports car will be built in the general assembly.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé is expected to employ around 200 people in various departments at the Uusikaupunki car plant. Production will not require the recruitment of new employees.

Under the contract, all 4-door AMG GTs will be manufactured by Valmet Automotive in Uusikaupunki. This genuine Mercedes-AMG sports car is assembled according to the highest quality requirements in the automotive industry and with a larger scope of custom tailoring options than any other car previously made in Uusikaupunki.

Valmet Automotive is proud to have received this order because the Mercedes-Benz brand stands for the most desirable vehicles in the world. With the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé, Uusikaupunki is continuing a long tradition as a manufacturer of high-quality sports cars and further diversifying its cooperation with the Mercedes-Benz Group. The AMG GT 4-Door Coupé is the fourth model that Valmet Automotive produces for Mercedes-Benz Group AG.