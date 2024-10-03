Mercedes-AMG ONE Shatters Its Own Nurburgring Record by 5 Seconds!

The Mercedes-AMG ONE has once again proven its dominance on the world’s most demanding race track, the Nurburgring-Nordschleife. This Formula One-inspired hypercar has just beaten its own record, showcasing the relentless pursuit of perfection that defines the Mercedes-AMG brand. In a stunning display of performance, the ONE shaved over five seconds off its previous lap time, securing its place as the fastest production car on the famed German circuit.

Breaking the Nurburgring Record

On September 23, 2024, Mercedes-AMG ambassador and seasoned DTM driver Maro Engel strapped into the Mercedes-AMG ONE for another shot at the Nurburgring record. In a stunning third timed lap, Engel completed the 12.944-mile (20.832-kilometer) course in a blistering 6 minutes and 29.090 seconds. This incredible time makes the ONE the first street-legal production car to break the 6:30-minute barrier at the Nurburgring, a feat that cements its legacy as a hypercar for the ages.

Two years earlier, in October 2022, Engel set the record for the fastest production car on the Nordschleife in the same Mercedes-AMG ONE. At that time, damp patches on the track made conditions tricky, but Engel still managed to secure the top spot. Knowing there was room for improvement, the team returned in 2024 with a clear goal: beat the record, and beat it convincingly.

Optimal Conditions, Maximum Performance

On the day of the record-breaking run, conditions were perfect. The air temperature was 59°F (15°C), and the asphalt sat at 68°F (20°C), providing optimal grip on the dry track. Engel made the most of this advantage, utilizing the car’s sophisticated aerodynamics and powerful hybrid powertrain to perfection.

To achieve the best possible performance, Engel selected the Race Plus drive mode in the Mercedes-AMG ONE. This setting brought the hypercar 1.5 inches (37 millimeters) closer to the ground at the front and 1.2 inches (30 millimeters) at the rear, optimizing the car's aerodynamics for the high-speed demands of the Nurburgring. At full power, the Mercedes-AMG ONE is a beast on the track, combining mind-boggling acceleration with precision handling.

The Technology Behind the Record

The Mercedes-AMG ONE’s heart is a Formula One-derived powertrain, featuring a 1.6-liter V6 engine combined with two electric motors on the front axle, an MGU-H turbocharger, and an MGU-K electric motor integrated into the transmission. This hybrid system produces an astonishing 1,049 horsepower (1,063 metric horsepower), delivered to all four wheels via the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system.

The hypercar’s energy management system, known as Energy Flow Control (EFC), played a crucial role in the record-breaking lap. By carefully managing the flow of energy between the electric motors and the internal combustion engine, Engel was able to maximize efficiency while maintaining blistering pace. His use of the “lift and coast” technique further optimized performance, allowing him to control the car’s energy flow at critical moments on the track.

Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R MO tires, specifically developed for the Mercedes-AMG ONE, ensured maximum grip on the demanding Nurburgring surface. The car’s AMG ceramic high-performance composite brakes provided the stopping power necessary to handle the extreme speeds and sharp corners of the Nordschleife.

The Mercedes-AMG ONE: A Hypercar Legend

The Mercedes-AMG ONE is a technological marvel, combining cutting-edge Formula One technology with road-going hypercar capability. With a top speed of 219 mph (352 kph), this beast can sprint from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds, and it takes only 7.0 seconds to hit 124 mph (200 kph). In just 15.6 seconds, it reaches 186 mph (300 kph), demonstrating its raw speed and power.

Built entirely from carbon fiber, the ONE features a carbon monocoque chassis, keeping its weight down to just 3,737 pounds (1,695 kilograms). Despite its complex technology, the car is incredibly light and agile, making it the perfect machine to conquer one of the most challenging circuits in the world.

