Used Car Scam: Audi Alerts Buyers in 3 Countries

Fake Sites Targeting Used Audi Buyers in Europe

Audi has issued a warning about a rising scam targeting used-car buyers in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Fraudsters are using fake websites and catalogs that mimic official Audi channels to sell nonexistent vehicles at unrealistically low prices.

The scam involves highly convincing platforms that feature counterfeit listings, fake email addresses, and even impersonated Audi employees. These channels are designed to appear authentic, complete with images and branding, to trick buyers into making payments for vehicles that don’t exist.

Audi Responds, Urges Caution

Several customers have already fallen prey to this scheme. Audi has expressed regret for the incidents and strongly urges anyone affected to contact the police immediately. The company has filed a criminal complaint and is cooperating fully with authorities to investigate the fraud.

Buyers are advised to double-check seller credentials, avoid transferring money to unfamiliar accounts, and stick to verified Audi dealerships or platforms when searching for used vehicles.

This warning serves as a crucial reminder: if a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.