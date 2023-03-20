US-Assembled Mazda CX-50 Export to Mexico Commences

Mazda has announced that it has begun to export its US-assembled Mazda CX-50 crossover to Mexico. The CX-50 is assembled at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) in Huntsville, AL.

Mazda and Toyota invested $2.3 billion for the joint venture plant, which will have the capacity to assemble up to 300,000 vehicles and employ up to 4,000 team members. An additional 2,000 Team One members will be employed by MTM supplier partners. MTM started production of the all-new Mazda CX-50 in January of this year.

This year, Mazda celebrates 18 years of operation in Mexico, which has become an important market for Mazda Corporation as well as Mazda North America. Mazda de Mexico is thrilled to bring the Mazda CX-50 to its customers who enjoy an active, outdoor lifestyle and who want to have the best of best of both worlds driving in the city and off-road.

The CX-50 is also exported to Canada and Colombia.