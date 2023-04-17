Upgrade Your Business with Maruti Super Carry: Now with Enhanced Safety Features and Powerful Engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has launched an upgraded version of its Light Commercial Vehicle - the Super Carry, designed for those who prioritize superior quality and performance.

Equipped with Maruti Suzuki's advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, the Super Carry offers improved performance, delivering a Max Power of 59.4kW (80.7PS) @ 6000rpm and 104.4Nm of Max Torque @ 2900rpm in the petrol model. The mini-truck is also available in CNG Deck, Gasoline Deck, and Gasoline Cab Chassis variants.

The New Super Carry is not only powerful but also safe, featuring front disc brakes, reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminders, and a new engine immobilizer system. The larger steering wheel with lighter operation and smooth gear shifts provide an enhanced driving experience. Moreover, the flat seat design offers overall comfort during driving and intermittent breaks.

With its unique proposition of having a 5L emergency petrol tank, the Super Carry S-CNG variant offers peace of mind to customers. The upgraded five-speed manual transmission provides improved gradeability, enabling customers to drive up steeper gradients than earlier.

Upgrade your business with the new Maruti Super Carry, which combines power, safety, and comfort in one reliable mini-truck.