Updated BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Teased Ahead of 3 July Reveal

BMW Motorrad has dropped a teaser for the updated CE 04 electric scooter, confirming its global debut on 3 July. This futuristic two-wheeler, already on sale in India, is known for its radical design and urban-focused electric performance.

From the teaser image, a fresh paint scheme is clearly on the cards. However, it remains to be seen if BMW will tweak the CE 04’s design further or introduce any hardware updates.

Currently, the CE 04 is powered by a 31kW (41bhp) electric motor delivering 61Nm of torque. The scooter accelerates from 0 to 50kmph in just 2.6 seconds and boasts a top speed of 120kmph. It features high-end tech like multiple ride modes, traction control, and a large 10.25-inch TFT display.

An 8.5kWh battery provides a range of 130km and takes around 4 hours to fully charge. For quicker top-ups, BMW offers an optional fast charger that cuts charging time to just 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Expect BMW to refine the CE 04 further with small improvements to the battery and motor for better efficiency and possibly more range. All eyes are on 3 July to see what the next chapter of BMW’s premium electric scooter brings.