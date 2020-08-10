Without any doubt, one of the most hotly anticipated SUVs in recent time has been the upcoming Kia Sonet. Last week, Kia Motors India let us do a complete walk-around of the car in controlled conditions. This week new spy shots have caught the car on the road without any camouflage. One thing that is clear is that the all-new Kia Sonet has a very strong road presence despite being a sub-4 metre SUV.

The Kia Sonet which was caught in the pictures in the GT Line variant. In the front, it is clear to see how bold the tweaked Tiger Nose grille looks in the sunlight, complemented well with GT badging and red inserts on the honeycomb-design which have been inspired by Indian stepwells. On either side, you will find LED headlights, paired to a Heartbeat-styled DRL glow pattern which looks quite elegant in the dark. The front bumper also looks thoroughly modern and houses elements like a large lower grille with GT Line red-inserts, angular fog lamp cutouts which feature ice cube-style LED lights. On the side, highlights such as flared fenders, sttelply rising beltline, 16-inch diamond-cut allies wheels and silver roof rails give it quite the imposing stance. While the front and rear profile of the all-new Kia Sonet are quite eye-catching, the rear profile is our favourite part. It gets a wraparound windshield-design aided by the use of gloss black panels over the C-pillar, wrap-around LED taillamps with a Heartbeat-style glow pattern, a one-piece taillamp design, faux rear diffuser and GT Line red inserts.

While the Kia Sonet looks modern outside, the interior styling is equally well designed. You get a gloss black extended panel which houses the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and the half-digital instrument cluster. For comfort, you get ventilated seats which as seen in the pictures here, get an all-black leather with red stitching in the GT Line variants. Other highlights include wireless smartphone charging, 57 UVO connected car features, keyless-entry-and-go, 360-degree camera and auto AC.

When it comes to performance, you get three engine options - a 1.0 turbo petrol making 118bhp/172Nm, 1.2 NA petrol making 84bhp/114Nm and a 1.5 turbo diesel making 99bhp/240Nm. You also get five transmission options - 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed auto and 7-speed DCT. The GT Line variant is only available with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. The new Kia Sonet will be the only vehicle in its segment to offer the choice of a diesel-automatic powertrain.

Also Read: 2021 Kia Stonic Upgraded With New Styling, Features And Powertrains

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.