2021 Kia Stonic Upgraded With New Styling, Features and Powertrains

While the upcoming Kia Sonet is all set to become the smallest SUV in Kia's portfolio, we are yet to witness its official launch in India and other global market. For now, the most compact SUV in Kia’s model lineup remains the Stonic. In order to freshen up its appeal for 2021, Kia Motors have updated the Stonic inside and out. Along with new features and styling; the 2021 Kia Stonic gets a revised list of engine-gearbox configurations.

Starting from the outside, the 2021 Kia Stonic features largely the similar design albeit with added touches to spruce up the look. At the front, it gets new LED headlights and a sleeker design for its housing. On the side, the Kia Stonic now offers the choice of new 16-inch alluminium alloy wheels with a diamond-cut look and seven-spoke design. Along with these additions, the 2021 Kia Sonet also adds two new paint schemes to the mix - Perennial Grey and Sporty Blue. It also adds a new finish for the contrast roof design, Mostly Yellow. Along with the existing body and roof colour options, you now have the choice of 20 different colour combinations.

Step inside and the 2021 Kia Stonic sees subtle changes strewn across the cabin as well. You now get a larger 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment as standard. The new system offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, along with the choice of connecting two smartphones for telephony and media uses. Along with this, you now also get a new, higher-resolution 4.2-inch MID in the instrument console. For added convenience, the new Kia Stonic gets ‘Phase II’ UVO connectivity features. This adds Last Mile Navigation and User Profile Transfer to the list of benefits. For safety, the 2021 Kia Sonet gets additions like Lane Following Assist, Smart Cruise Control, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with cycle detection, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and Intelligent Speed Limit Warning.

When it comes to mechanicals, the biggest change for the 2021 Kia Stonic is its new Ecodynamics+ mild-hybrid powertrain. You now get a choice of a new 1.0 turbocharged direct-injection engine with a 48-volt lithium-ion battery. The battery assists during acceleration or cutting down on engine loads during highway cruising. You can choose between a 100PS or 120PS version with 200Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include a 6-speed MT, 6-speed intelligent MT and a 7-speed DCT. You also get a choice of a more frugal 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated engine which develops 84bhp.

