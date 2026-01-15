Upcoming EX60 to Become Volvo's First Car Featuring Google Gemini

Volvo Cars has confirmed that its all-new EX60 electric mid-size SUV will make its global debut on 21 January, marking a major milestone in the brand’s shift toward software-defined vehicles. The EX60 will be the first Volvo to launch with Google’s Gemini AI assistant as standard, allowing drivers to interact with the car using natural, conversational language rather than rigid voice commands.

Beyond its AI credentials, the EX60 is shaping up to be one of Volvo’s most capable electric SUVs yet. In all-wheel-drive form, the model is claimed to offer a driving range of up to 810 km on a single charge. When plugged into a 400 kW DC fast charger, the EX60 can reportedly add up to 340 km of range in just ten minutes, making it well-suited for both daily commuting and long-distance touring.

Under the skin, the EX60 introduces Volvo’s newly named HuginCore system. This next-generation core architecture brings together Volvo’s in-house electrical platform, zone controllers, core computer and software ecosystem. Powering the digital experience are Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Cockpit Platform and Nvidia’s DRIVE platform with DRIVE AGX Orin, delivering computing performance of over 250 trillion operations per second.

The advanced hardware enables continuous over-the-air updates, ensuring the EX60 evolves over time with new features and refinements. Volvo will also include four years of complimentary unlimited data connectivity, reinforcing the EX60’s role as a highly connected, intelligent electric SUV for the brand’s next chapter.