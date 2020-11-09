BS6 Nissan Kicks Diwali offers can save you up to INR 55,000

The BS6 Nissan Kicks Diwali offers have been announced by the company. Customers can save up to INR 55,000 on the purchase of a brand-new BS6 model of the Kicks SUV during the ongoing festive season.

Under the BS6 Nissan Kicks Diwali offers interested buyers can avail an exchange benefit of up to INR 40,000 and a festive bonus worth up to INR 15,000, taking the maximum savings to INR 55,000. It is to be noted that these offers are valid only on the purchases made until 15 November. They could also vary depending on the variant of the car and location of the dealership.

The latest model of the Nissan Kicks is available in a total of 8 different variants spread across 4 trims. There are two engine options. There’s a 1.3L turbo petrol engine that produces 154 bhp of maximum power and 254 Nm of peak torque. The other option is a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol motor which delivers 105 bhp and 142 Nm. For the transmission, there are three options - 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, and CVT.

Some of the key features of the BS6 Nissan Kicks include:

Large and sleek headlamps

Prominent front grille

8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Traction Control

Hill-start Assist

Cruise Control

Currently, the BS6 Nissan Kicks price starts at INR 9.49 lakh* for the base model and goes all the way up to INR 14.15 lakh* for the range-topping variant. People who have been looking to buy the car now would be a great time considering that they can save up to INR 55,000.

In other news, the Nissan Magnite price list has been leaked. Based on it, the upcoming compact SUV is likely to be cheaper than most of its rivals like the Hyundai Venue and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

*Ex-showroom