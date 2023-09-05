Ultraviolette F77 Creates History by Entering Two Prestigious Record Books

Ultraviolette has proudly stamped its name in two prestigious record books – India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records for the maximum distance covered by an electric motorcycle. The company’s performance electric motorcycle, the Ultraviolette F77 achieved this remarkable feat of endurance and performance by completing a 6,727 km journey in just 22 days.

This spectacular achievement further solidifies F77's positioning as the pioneer in the performance electric motorcycle space as it sets a new benchmark in endurance, reliability, and an uncompromised performance.

Leading this extraordinary adventure was Baala Manikandan, one of the early adopters of the Ultraviolette F77 from Chennai. Starting from Chennai on May 21, 2023, he conquered challenging terrains and adverse weather conditions on his F77, with temperatures ranging from scorching +45°C to freezing -15°C. During this expedition, he travelled through 14 states with an additional payload of 55 kg of baggage, finally culminating his ride in Bengaluru on June 12, 2023.

The Ultraviolette F77 comes with three rides modes - Glide, Combat, and Ballistic, each with varying power and range settings. Out of these, the Combat mode was used predominantly for most of the ride. Delivering brilliantly well on the efficiency front as well, Baala’s F77 saved an astounding 270 litres of petrol compared to what an ICE bike would have consumed throughout the journey. This translates to a staggering cost saving of over ₹ 27,000 while saving 645 kg of CO2 emission.

The Ultraviolette F77 comes equipped with a host of advanced features such as a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity, all LED lighting, ride analytics, 9-axis IMU and dual-channel ABS. With an industry-leading 307 km IDC range on a full charge, the bike also rides high on the performance aspect with its 0-60 km/h acceleration time of just 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 152 km/h. Ultraviolette F77 range comes with up to 8 years / 1,00,000 km warranty with prices starting at Rs 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom, India).