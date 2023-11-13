Two Subaru Cars Earn 2023 IIHS Top Safety Pick Award

Subaru has announced that the all-new 2024 Impreza compact car was named the 2023 Top Safety Pick+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Additionally, the all-new 2024 Crosstrek compact SUV earned the 2023 IIHS Top Safety Pick award.

To qualify for the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award in 2023, a vehicle must earn a “Good” rating in the updated side impact test as well as in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front and original moderate overlap front tests.

Headlights rated “Good” or “Acceptable” must be standard across all trims, and a front crash prevention system that earns “Advanced” or “Superior” ratings in both the daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations must be available.

Since 2013, Subaru has received a cumulative total of 70 Top Safety Pick+ awards, which is more than any other brand.