Two Mercedes-Benz SUVs Capture Top Honors by IIHS

The 2023-24 Mercedes-Benz GLC and 2024 GLE-Class, both midsize luxury SUVs, earn TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Model year 2024 GLE-Class vehicles qualify for the higher award when equipped with the optional Active Brake Assist with Cross-Traffic Function front crash prevention system. Vehicles with all standard equipment meet the requirements for TOP SAFETY PICK.

On the GLC, the standard Active Brake Assist front crash prevention system earns advanced ratings in both the daytime and nighttime pedestrian evaluations, while the optional Active Distance Assist Distronic system earns superior ratings in both tests.

On the GLE-Class, the standard Active Brake Assist system earns an advanced rating in the daytime test but only a basic rating in the nighttime evaluation, while the optional system with Cross-Traffic Function earns a superior daytime and an advanced nighttime rating.

Both models are available with standard good-rated LED reflector headlights and optional good-rated LED projector headlights.