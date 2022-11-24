TVS Motor Opens First TVS Experience Centre Opens in Singapore

TVS Motor Company has inaugurated its first state-of-the-art TVS Experience Centre in Singapore. This launch is in line with the company’s global expansion plans.

The new TVS Experience Centre will offer a range of TVS Motor’s premium motorcycles including the flagship model, TVS Apache RR310 for racing enthusiasts, and the TVS Apache RTR range for performance seekers.

The company will introduce diverse products catering to both personal commuting as well as the delivery premium segment in Singapore. This centre will additionally have a vehicle servicing facility, spare parts, and a full range of merchandise to choose from.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head Business-Premium at TVS Motor Company said, “The TVS Apache Series has always been at the forefront of technology & innovation since its launch in 2005 and continue to set a benchmark in the performance segment. The vehicles under the stable of TVS Apache series have offered multiple first-in-segment & best-in-class features & technology to the customers, starting from Fuel injection, ABS, Dual Channel ABS, Slipper Clutch, to the most recent SmartXonnectTM, Ride Modes, LED Headlamp, and democratising racing. Our expansion into Singapore, with the launch of the TVS Apache series, is instrumental in our premiumisation story and we are confident of widening our community of Apache owners in the country.”