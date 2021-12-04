TVS Eurogrip Showcases Premium Radial Tyres at EICMA 2021

TVS Srichakra Limited participated in the 2021 edition of the EICMA International Exhibition, held from 23rd to 28th of November in Milan. True to its status as a global player in the tyre industry, TVS Eurogrip was one of the few Indian companies partaking in the renowned event with a stand showcasing their state-of-the-art range of two-wheeler tyres under the brands of Eurogrip and TVS Eurogrip.

On prominent display was the “BEE” range of products. Launched in Europe earlier this year, the range has been widely accepted across the countries where it has been launched. With over 40 sizes being introduced, BEE CONNECT is the scooter tyre to fit the myriad of vehicles tirelessly moving through cities and countryside, offering riders durability and dynamic performances to carry them through all their travels.

Next in the BEE family, BEE SPORT and BEE CITY are dedicated to low displacement motorcycles, mopeds and underbones popular in many Asian countries, with a stylish and modern tread design and an attitude to match. We will continue to see additions to the ranges of Bee City and Bee Sport in the coming quarters.

As announced earlier this year, in addition to tyres catering to city and highway riding, the brand is now looking to add products in the ON / OFF experience segment. When riding horizontally is not enough, CLIMBER XC is the tyre to enjoy the off-road verticality of jumps, slopes, rocks, steep hills, river beds, ridges and all the ups and downs of Motocross, Enduro and Trail courses.

As a testament to Eurogrip’s continuous research and investment in products for high-performance motorcycles, radial tyres PROTORQ EXTREME and ROADHOUND garnered copious interest from the public, traders and racing team members alike, who praised the sporty look and the audacious profile of both products. Further, developmental efforts are on to introduce radial technology vertically across the product portfolio.

When the path mixes asphalt and trail, no tyres are better suited and more reliable than JUMBO GT and JUMBO XT, whose versatility on & off the road coupled with extended durability make them a compelling choice for the most daring riders.