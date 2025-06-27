TVS Apache RTR 160 Updated with Dual-Channel ABS and OBD-2B Compliance

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2025 Apache RTR 160 in India with key safety and emissions upgrades. The latest version now features dual-channel ABS — a standout addition in the 160cc segment — and is fully compliant with the latest OBD-2B emissions norms.

Priced from ₹1,34,320 (ex-showroom), the new Apache RTR 160 is about ₹4,000 more expensive than the previous top-end Racing Edition. Despite the price hike, the enhanced safety tech and emissions compliance make it a compelling proposition.

Mechanically, the motorcycle remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that churns out 15.82bhp and 13.85Nm, paired with a five-speed gearbox. Built on a double cradle frame, it rides on telescopic front forks and twin gas-charged rear shocks. With a 12-litre fuel tank and 137kg kerb weight, it strikes a balance between performance and practicality.

The Apache RTR 160 also retains features like three ride modes, a comprehensive LCD console, and Bluetooth connectivity on higher variants for turn-by-turn navigation and call/SMS alerts.

While the core formula hasn’t changed, the addition of dual-channel ABS further elevates the RTR 160’s position as a solid, safety-focused choice in the entry-level performance segment.

