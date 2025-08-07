Triumph Thruxton 400 Debuts in India as a Sporty Café Racer

Triumph Motorcycles has brought back the iconic Thruxton name with the launch of the all-new Thruxton 400—a sleek, retro-styled café racer built on modern underpinnings. Making its global debut in India, the new model is priced at ₹2.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

Slotting into Triumph’s Modern Classic line-up, the Thruxton 400 carries forward the silhouette of its legendary predecessors with clip-on handlebars, a sculpted fuel tank, and a colour-matched bullet seat cowl. Its café racer charm is paired with aggressive styling and a dedicated chassis built for sportier riding.

At its heart is a 398cc TR-Series engine tuned for performance, delivering 42PS and a thrilling top-end, making it one of the most engaging machines in its class. A revised suspension setup ensures a planted, dynamic ride.

Triumph has equipped the Thruxton 400 with modern rider aids including ride-by-wire throttle, switchable traction control, and a torque-assist clutch, offering a blend of retro aesthetics and contemporary technology.

Built with Triumph’s renowned quality and offering class-leading service intervals, the Thruxton 400 brings strong value to the mid-capacity café racer segment. A global rollout is expected to follow later this year.