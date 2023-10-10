Triumph Scrambler 400 X Launched in India, New Himalayan Rival?

Triumph has launched the Scrambler 400 X in India at Rs 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom). The price announcement comes soon after Royal Enfield started releasing official pictures of the new Himalayan. Do you think the Scrambler 400 X would compete with RE's upcoming ADV?

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X, which has had a sterling pre-booking response, will be available at the exclusive Triumph dealer network which will rapidly ramp up across 100+ cities within this fiscal year.

It comes with features such as the 150 mm long travel suspension at both ends, wide adjustable handlebars, commanding 835 mm seat height, 195 mm high ground clearance, switchable traction control and ABS, bigger 19-inch front wheel, flat Scrambler foot pegs with removable rubber inserts, slim waist and relaxed Scrambler ergonomics, upswept exhaust and protection for the sump, headlight, radiator and handguards to deliver an authentic scrambler experience.

These features make the Triumph Scrambler 400 X stand out from the crowd and achieve an industry-first position in the world of motorbikes. The Scrambler 400 X is available in three stylish and contemporary colour schemes, each featuring Triumph’s distinctive ‘Scrambler’ tank stripe and triangle badge, with Matt Khaki Green and Fusion White, Carnival Red and Phantom Black, plus Phantom Black and Silver Ice options.

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X features a cutting-edge liquid cooled fuel injected 398cc engine with liquid cooling and fuel injection which combines Triumph’s trademark modern classic style with state-of-the-art engineering to deliver 40 PS peak power and 37.5 Nm peak torque with a responsive, fun, and characterful power delivery along with an evocative, rich, and distinctive exhaust note.