Toyota Yaris Cross SUV Coming With Pioneer Display Audio, Premium Sound System

Toyota Yaris Cross SUV is now coming with Pioneer Display Audio and Premium Audio Systems from the factory for customers in Thailand.

The Pioneer Display Audio is equipped with a large 10.1-inch screen and compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; the Pioneer Premium Sound System consists of six Pioneer-branded speakers. In the development phase of these two products, the marketing team researched lifestyles of prospective Thai consumers and their music preferences.

Engineers incorporated the findings from the research into fine-tuning the sound field generated by these products inside the vehicle. The result is a natural sound field made possible by the combination of dynamic bass and clear mid and high. It is a sound system that makes everyone on board happy.

Pioneer Display Audio

The Yaris Cross sold in Thailand is the second Toyota model to feature the Pioneer Display Audio with a large 10.1-inch screen, after the Yaris Cross available in Indonesia. It supports wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, enabling on-screen control of compatible apps without the need for cables. The Display Audio installed in the Yaris Cross reproduces a sound field tailored to the vehicle.

The Display Audio also features a voice-activated command system that works for Thai. Playback of audio content and control of the air conditioner and ambient lighting can be performed via voice.

Pioneer Premium Sound System

The Yaris Cross is the second Toyota model to feature the Pioneer Premium Sound System, after the Yaris Ativ sedan, in Thailand. It is a six-speaker system consisting of two high-performance soft dome tweeters having grills with the Pioneer brand mounted in the right and left A pillars of the vehicle and four 16-cm slim speakers with a reverse magnetic circuit mounted in the interior side of the front and rear doors. The combination of these speakers delivers an excellent sound with rich bass and clear mid and high.